Kildare Gardai ask public to help trace blue Volvo

Kildare Gardai are asking for the public’s help to trace this light blue Volvo S60, which they suspected has been used in connection with a number of burglaries in Kildare and adjoining counties in the last week.

The Volvo S60 has registration number beginning with 01D, and has 7-spoke alloy wheels.

Members of the public should not approach this vehicle or it’s occupants but should report any sightings or other suspicious behaviour immediately to Naas Garda Station on 045 884300