Good news for Kildare motorists: SEAT announces €900m investment

Car company, SEAT is investing €900m on the new Ibiza and Arona.

Company President Luca de Meo made this announcement during the visit to the carmaker’s Martorell facilities by Catalonia’s government President Carles Puigdemont, coinciding with the start of series production of the new SEAT Ibiza.

De Meo explained that the total amount of investments and R&D expenses has largely been allocated to the development of both models and to adapting the Martorell factory to accommodate production of these cars. The investment is a part of the global investment of €3.3 billion announced in September 2015 for the 2015-2019 period.

According to SEAT President, “this investment demonstrates our commitment to the economic development of the country and confirms our leadership as the largest industrial investor in R&D. We are investing unprecedented figures for the launch of new models. SEAT plays a key role in terms of investment, technology, industry and employment, as well as in generating wealth and prosperity”.

SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain. A member of the Volkswagen Group, the multinational has its headquarters in Martorell (Barcelona), exporting 81% of its vehicles, and is present in over 80 countries through a network of 1,700 dealerships.

