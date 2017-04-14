TRAFFIC ALERT: Huge delays heading into Kildare this evening

There are huge traffic delays heading into Kildare this evening, according to AA Roadwatch.

This is due to a heavier than usual number of people travelling this Friday evening to take advantage of the Bank Holiday weekend.

According to the traffic news service this afternoon, there are heavy southbound delays on the N7/M7 Dublin/Limerick Road, and it is taking around an hour to travel from J4 Rathcoole to J11 M9 turnoff south of Naas.

Meanwhile, delays remain on Lucan Rd westbound from J5 Leixlip following an earlier collision.