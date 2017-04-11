Peugeot van wins award

The new-generation Expert has been crowned Irish Van of the Year 2017, alongside its sister vans the Citroen Dispatch and Toyota Proace.

The award was voted upon by a jury of Ireland’s most experienced van journalists, in association with Continental Tyres.

The accolade comes as the Peugeot brand enjoys further van growth this year, climbing to a 7.1% market share in Ireland.

Des Cannon, Managing Director at Gowan Distributors Limited, Peugeot Importers in Ireland said, “We are thrilled with the Irish Van of the Year award. The new Expert is not only a tremendously good looking van, it is very keenly priced and has excellent levels of comfort and safety equipment as standard. With improved driving dynamics, a greater variety of body lengths and body types and unparalleled driving performance, the new Expert promises to deliver continued growth for us in the van market.”

The new Expert van exudes a robust and attractive character. Carrying loads from 1000kg up to 1400kg, it is presented with a reduced height of 1.90m, in three lengths (Compact, Standard and Long) and in two trim levels (Active and Professional).

Available in panel van and special order crew cab or platform cab variants, it has the highest safety level in its category, achieving a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP tests. It retails from €21,520 plus delivery, (from €17,553 ex-VAT), for the Compact Active 1.6 BlueHDi 95bhp 1000KG version.

The new Peugeot Expert range is now available to test drive at your local Peugeot Dealer and is available from €295 p.m. with low-cost 3.9% APR HP finance plus up to €3,500 scrappage.

Why not call to your local Peugeot dealer, N Conlan & Sons in Rathangan.