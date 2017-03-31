WARNING: Slow traffic into Kildare this evening due to earlier train and bus disruption

Kildare commuters are warned that there is slower than usual traffic into the county from Dublin this evening, due partly to this morning's train cancellations because of secondary picketing from the Bus Éireann strike.

Train services to the county returned to normal around lunchtime, however, more motorists than normal may have used their cars to get to the capital as a result of this morning's events.

According to AA Roadwatch, the N7 Naas Road is slow outbound from Newlands Cross Flyover to Citywest.

It's also slow from Kill to past the Naas North junction at the Big Ball, and then again after J10 Naas South.

There are also delays clearing the city in all directions.