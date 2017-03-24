TRAFFIC WARNING: High volumes on roads into Kildare this evening

Commuters are being warned that traffic is slow-moving into Kildare from the capital this evening.

Extra volumes of vehicles are expected on the roads due to the Bus Éireann strike.

AA Roadwatch is warning that southbound traffic on the N7/M7 is busy before J7 Kill to Naas North and again from J10 Naas South to J11 M9.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail says that the Maynooth and Kildare/Portlaoise commuter lines are operating as normal, but some intercity services including Heuston to Waterford and Galway are either cancelled or curtailed.

