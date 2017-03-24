Sallins speeder doing 70km/h over limit through village

A drunken motorist was spotted speeding through Sallins at well over double the speed limit late yesterday night (Thursday, March 23).

Naas Traffic Corp's robot speed van detected the car travelling at 121km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The driver was stopped shortly after the incident for driving under the influence, and found to be seven times over the drink driving limit.

According to gardai, they had neither driving license nor insurance.

Photo via @GardaTraffic/Twitter