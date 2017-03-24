Kildare rail services operating normally as bus strike hits commuters
Strike
File photo
Most Kildare commuter rail services are operating normally this morning as the Bus Eireann strike commences.
However, several intercity rail services have been affected, arising from pickets associated with the Bus Eireann dispute.
According to Irish Rail, the following services have been cancelled.
05.30 Galway to Heuston
05.45 Sligo to Connolly
05.50 Cork to Heuston
06.00 Waterford to Heuston
06.15 Cork to Heuston
07.00 Cork to Heuston
07:05 Tralee to Heuston
07.10 Waterford to Heuston
07:20 Rosslare to Connolly
09:00 Sligo to Connolly
09:40 Connolly to Rosslare
12:00 Heuston to Cork