Kildare rail services operating normally as bus strike hits commuters

Most Kildare commuter rail services are operating normally this morning as the Bus Eireann strike commences.

However, several intercity rail services have been affected, arising from pickets associated with the Bus Eireann dispute.

According to Irish Rail, the following services have been cancelled.

05.30 Galway to Heuston

05.45 Sligo to Connolly

05.50 Cork to Heuston

06.00 Waterford to Heuston

06.15 Cork to Heuston

07.00 Cork to Heuston

07:05 Tralee to Heuston

07.10 Waterford to Heuston

07:20 Rosslare to Connolly

09:00 Sligo to Connolly

09:40 Connolly to Rosslare

12:00 Heuston to Cork