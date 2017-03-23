Kildare road closure planned for water mains works

The L497 road linking Castledermot and Dairy Lane at Crophill (Abbots Crossroads) from the bridge on the outskirts of Castledermot (The Green Bridge) to Dairy Lane at Abbots Crossroads will be closed from next Monday, March 27, to Friday, April 28.

The closure is required to facilitate the laying of a new watermain pipeline.

Traffic from Castledermot and Crophill will be diverted via the L8100 Dairy Lane and L4015 Baltinglass Road. Diversionary routes will be signposted and local and emergency access will be maintained.

Meahwhile, works will be carried out on the Leixlip Bridge and traffic calming works on the Lucan Road, Leixlip, from next Monday, March 27. The works will last around three weeks. Traffic management will be in place, but some delays will be unavoidable.