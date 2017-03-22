Kildare commuters warned to be careful as weather warning in place for this evening

Kildare commuters should be careful on the roads this evening and overnight as Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning.

Heavy rainfall is expected for Dublin, along with Wicklow and Louth, which may affect commuters heading home from the capital.

Early travellers in the morning should also take care, as the warning is in place until 7am tomorrow morning.

Weather forecasters say there could be potential accumulations of between 30mm and 50mm of rainfall, although higher ground and the mountains are most likely to be the worst affected.

Meanwhile, the cold snap of recent days is expected to ease in Kildare overnight, with temperatures rising to 7 degrees tomorrow. By Saturday it is expected to be a sunnier 12 degrees.