Major garda motorway checkpoint in operation in Kildare today

Kildare gardai are carrying out a major checkpoint on the M9 motorway this morning.

Members of the force from the Kildare division have support from several other agencies in the operation, including the Regional Armed Support Unit, officers from Customs and Excise, Revenue, the Road Safety Authority and the Health & Safety Authority.

According to gardai, "A huge range of offences and issues [are] being monitored with a view to enhancing road and public safety, so we thank the public for their patience and cooperation today."

The checkpoint is south of Kilcullen on the M9 motorway.