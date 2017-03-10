Kildare rugby star Joey Carbery is new car rental ambassador

Leinster and Ireland rugby star Joey Carbery has been announced as a new brand ambassador for car rental company Europcar Ireland.

Originally from New Zealand, Joey moved to Athy in Co. Kildare at the age of 11 and played rugby for his school, Blackrock College, and club, Clontarf Rugby Club, before joining the Leinster squad at 20 and the Ireland squad at 21 years of age.

Thanks to his new job, Joey will be taking to the roads in a new Hyundai Tucson.