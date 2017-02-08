Volvo 171 offers now available at Finlay's, Naas

Volvo Car Ireland is now offering 0% PCP Finance on the Volvo V40, Volvo S60 and the new Volvo S90. There has never been a better time to purchase a new Volvo car, as along with the 0% PCP Finance offers there is also a free style pack worth €2,000 on the XC60, and three years free servicing on the Volvo S60 and Volvo V60.

Financed through Bank of Ireland Finance, Volvo Car’s 0% PCP Finance offer means customers won’t pay one cent of interest on their finance agreement – and they have the option to pay off the balance, hand back or trade in their Volvo car with a guaranteed minimum future value after the three year PCP contract comes to a close.

Commenting on the new campaign, Patricia Greene, Head of Communications said: “The Volvo Car brand is built on award-winning Swedish design and engineering. With our most innovative Volvo range in terms of design, safety and technology and our strongest ever finance offers there has never been a better time to visit a Volvo car dealership. There has been a significant increase in demand by Irish customers for vehicle finance packages, we believe our competitive PCP offer should be a welcome proposition for car buyers.”

The Volvo 0% PCP Finance and XC60 free style pack offers are available at participating Volvo dealers and is applicable to retail sales only on cars registered between 1st January 2017 and 31st March 2017.

For more information, contact the Finlay Motor Group, Naas, on 045 431725.