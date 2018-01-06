Council call to restrict Kildare housing estates to 100 units

A motion for Kildare County Council to adopt a policy to prohibit residential housing estates to 100 units will go before the strategic policy committee.

The motion was tabled by Cllr Suzanne Doyle at last month's full council meeting which was held on December 18 last.

Cllr Doyle said such a move would benefit and sustain communities.

“We need to build strong communities and there is plenty of evidence to support it.”

Cllr Brendan Young opposed the motion, saying it was a misguided approach to what is a bigger problem.

He said it would be a transport nightmare as small patchwork estates cannot sustain public transport.

“The projection is a huge growth population in Kildare over the next five years. We need to start planning and building towns. This is a misguided approach to what is a bigger problem.”

The members heard that planning applications for 100 residential units or more are now submitted to An Bord Pleanala.

There is no provision in the County Development Plan 2017-2023 to limit the size of a development once the applicant adheres to the Core Strategy and Settlement Strategy of the council on appropriately zoned lands.

Phased development

In large housing schemes the council requires, as part of a planning application that such schemes be phased in line with the pace and location of the development and the provision of services.

Members heard that the creation of sustainable communities is enshrined in the Development Plan with the requirement for a range of facilities and services to cater for all, such as schools, care centres, cultural spaces and good public transport links, all within walking distance of each other, together with quality living spaces, amenity area and green infrastructure.

It was agreed not to adopt the motion but to refer it to the next sitting of the SPC.