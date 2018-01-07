Scoil Mhuire in Newbridge raises €3,600 for charity

Scoil Mhuire Senior School in Newbridge raised €3,600 for charity at Christmas.

The 4th Class Carol Singers sang in Dunnes Stores and Tescos before Christmas and many parents and passersby stopped to commend them on their beautiful singing. These cheerful carol singers raised €860 for people in need.

The annual Christmas Sale of Work was once again a great success thanks to the generosity of parents and staff. Over €2700 was raised for charity. St Brigid’s Hospice, the Vincent de Paul and Meals on Wheels are among the charities who benefitted. Not content with all this giving, the children and staff of 6th Class set about making food hampers for the local Newbridge ‘Share Food’ initiative.