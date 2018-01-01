Levy appeal on Applegreen expansion plans at Finlay's of Newbridge
Developer appealing aspect of the planning permission
The Applegreen at Finlay's of Newbridge
The green light has been given for the expansion of Applegreen services at the former Finlay’s showroom in Newbridge.
However the developer is appealing the €18,000 development levies.
The plans were approved with 34 conditions.
Petrogas Group Ltd. plan to demolish the existing building at Moorefield Road to make way for a filling station service area, two food premises, off-licence, seating area and 25 parking spaces.
