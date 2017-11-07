Man due in court this morning in connection with Kildare death

A man in his 30s is expected to appear Naas District Court this morning charged in connection with the investigation into the discovery of a body in a Kildare wood last year.

The body of Philip Finnegan was discovered in Rahin Wood near Carbury on the September 2, 2016.

At the time, gardaí at Leixlip appealed for information following the discovery of a body of a male in Rahin Wood. The location was sealed off to facilitate an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A post-mortem examination by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Bolster was carried out at Naas General Hospital.