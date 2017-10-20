Kildare man's victim needed stitches, lost job, after row over girl resulted in assault

A man who arranged by text to meet another man in a disagreement over a girl has been asked to come up with €1,000 for his victim.

Ethan McCrave (21), of 142 Caragh Green, Caragh Road, Naas, appeared at Naas District Court on Wednesday, October 18, charged with public order offences. Mr McCrave is charged with assault offences at Pacelli Road in Naas on April 5, 2016.

The court was told that Mr McCrave had a dumbbell bar and a knife with him. In a victim impact statement, it was revealed that the man he was said to have arranged to meet got four stitches to his head and lost his job.

Conal Boyce, solicitor for Mr McCrave, said this was not a random meeting. He said the men had arranged to meet by text to sort out a disagreement over a girl. But Mr McCrave “cheated” and brought the implements.

The defendant said he was “fairly intoxicated at the time” but had since spoken with the victim.

“It was over a girl,” reiterated Mr Boyce. It emerged both had dated the girl at different times.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked: “Doesn't it give love a bad name?” Mr Boyce added: “There are so many songs I could sing.”

The solicitor said his client was now working both at nights and at the weekend. “Generally the loser goes to the Gardai in my experience,” said Mr Boyce.

Garda Inspector Oliver Henry said that Mr McCrave had not come to Garda attention since.

Judge Zaidan said: “No woman is worth fighting over.” The defenant replied: “I've learned that now.”

Judge Zaidan said Mr McCrave would have to come up with €1,000. He told the defendant that alcohol was not a defence to an assault of this kind.

“It could have gone horribly wrong,” said the judge, adjourning the case to December 20, for the money to be paid.