Rathangan best friends to volunteer at Kenya rescue

Two Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin students are preparing to jet out to Kenya next March to volunteer at a girls’ rescue centre in Nairobi.

Best friends Sophie McEvoy and Lauren Wynne are excited about the upcoming trip.

“I first heard about the Cara Project well over a year ago now. I immediately started to research it more,” said Sophie.

“For over a year now I have been determined to go to Kenya. The Cara Project brings volunteers to a girls rescue centre in Nairobi, Kenya. This girls rescue centre touched my heart and I cried as I continued my to find out more.”

Sophie explained how these children, often taken from the slums, are given a home and an education by the Kildare charity. Since its foundation in 2008, it has striven to reduce poverty, promote gender equality and ensure sustainable development for a large number of mothers and children. Cara has been involved in a number of different programs aimed at improving the conditions for young people living in children’s homes, improving educational facilities, providing health care and education as well as keeping them safe.

The charity also provides rehabilitation of the disadvantaged through Cara Girls Rescue Centre.

“I feel so fortunate in my life, and I am passionate in my desire to give something back,” said Sophie.

“Although, I am only 16 years old, I am so determined to help these girls. I want to help the project to build ten houses in Nairobi this year.

“We will work very hard for the two weeks we will be there.”

The girls will be running a number of fundraisers over the coming months in a bid to hit their target of €2,000 each are hugely grateful for all the support.