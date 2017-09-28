Last orders at Naas family's tea shop

Malone’s Bakery on North Main Street closed its doors for the last time on Saturday after 31 years serving the people of Naas, the Leinster Leader reported on August 28, 1997.

“It’s the end of an era, but we’re happy to be out of it,” said Noreen Malone, 67, who now runs her own bed and breakfast business with her husband Michael.

Fast food chain McDonalds paid £710,000 for the Malones premises recently.

Noreen’s son Ronan and daughter Miriam had been running the business since she and her husband retired in 1995.

Miriam Malone will still be involved in the baking trade however, as she plans to set up a wedding cake service from her home.

Noreen Malone said, “It’s difficult nowadays to make a living as a sole trader with so much tax and competition.”

She thanked her loyal customers and dedicated staff over the years and wished McDonalds good luck with the premises.

“I doubt if they’ll have the same customers,” she laughed.

Former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey used to visit Malone’s regularly in the 1980’s. “All he ever had was tea,” Noreen remembers.

The bakery was originally situated on 24 South Main Street before moving to 2 North Main Street.

Meanwhile a previous issue reported that Malone’s bakery was the latest in a line of Naas properties being snapped up like hot cakes.

A whopping £710,000 was achieved at auction for the prime premises last week, the paper reported on July 10, 1997.

The 5,000 square feet property was bought in trust by a solicitor and the identity of the new owner is being kept under wraps.

“There are rumours that McDonalds bought it but we just don’t know,” said Ronan Malone.

The sale closes the door on nearly four decades of the family run confectionary business established in 1960 by Michael Malone. It started out as a modest sized business beside the Manor Inn on South Main Street and 25 years ago it was relocated to North Main Street.

Latterly Ronan and Miriam Malone took over the running of the business which has continued to flourish.

“We have an awful lot off loyal customers who would shop with us every single day. We don’t see any let up in the business at all,” said Ronan.

Of the sale, he said, “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I suppose it won’t until we pull the blinds down on the last day.”

When the business officially winds down on 30 September Ronan plans to take up a job in Dublin and Miriam will go into a B and B business set up by her mum Noreen.

According to Edel Wrafter, of Ferris O’Reilly Property Consultants, the guide price of the property “was in the late £600,000s.”

Unfortunately she couldn’t throw any light on the new owner. “We don’t know who has bought it,” she said.