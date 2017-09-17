More information sought on derelict site development in Naas

Additional information has been sought by Kildare County Council in relation to a plan to provide car parking at a derelict site at Kilcullen Road, Naas.

Treacy Courtyard Developments Ltd is seeking permission for a single storey office building with a covered car port as well as car parking and a new entrance off the Kilcullen Road.

KCC has sought information about the line of sight at the proposed entrance in addition to the amount of car parking proposed and details of the intended use of the proposed building.

The applicant has some four months to reply to the request for additonal information. Treacy Courtyard Developments is a significant developer in the area.