Naas housing project appealed to An Bord Pleanála

A development company planning to build over 250 houses in Naas has lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

Cairn Homes Properties Ltd, a major house building operation, was granted permission for 258 houses by Kildare County Council on a site at Craddockstown, which is bounded by three other developments including Cluain Aoibheann. The site occupies 31 acres and will include a seven-acre park.

The company is currently building a number of residential units at Jigginstown, Naas, near the Enable Ireland facility.

KCC is seeking development levies exceeding €1.5m in return for granting permission for the 258 residence house development. The company is unhappy at the amount of the levies, given that it will have to bear the cost of realignment work to the Ballymore Eustace Road.

At least one resident living in the area (Ban na Greinne) has appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The application is for mainly two storey three bedroom houses (128), 102 four bedroom houses of two different types and 20 “own door” apartments.

Permission was also granted for a 395 square metre two storey creche.