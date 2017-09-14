Trailer from army lorry crashes into Kildare playground railing

Defence Forces personnel are currently removing a trailer which appears to have come loose from an Army lorry and has hit the railings on a playground in Kildare town.

Eyewitnesses have told the Leinster Leader the incident occurred soon after 3pm this afternoon, leaving the black metal railings at Kildare Town Playground on Station Road in the town badly damaged.

The incident occurred on the Lourdesville side of the playground.

Gardai and Defence Forces personnel, including military police, arrived on the scene very soon afterwards and have spent much of the past two hours working to remove the trailer.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Defence Forces Personnel working to remove the trailer.