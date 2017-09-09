Newbridge native living in Florida on the 'absolute panic' of preparation for hurricane Irma

A Newbridge native, now living in Miami Florida, appeared on the RTÉ nine o'clock news last night.

Eilis Lorenzo, spoke to Aengus Mac Grianna on Skype, about her preparations ahead of hurricane Irma, which is due to hit the US state tomorrow morning.

"For my house alone we have hurricane shutters, all the windows are covered, doors are covered, I've sandbags against the back doors. We do have hurricane grade windows so if anything does get through the shutters hopefully they won't break because the issue is that once the window breaks the pressure gets inside the house, that's how the roof just lifts and your house just tears apart so that's my biggest fear so I've made preparations to hopefully stop that from happening", Eilis told Aengus.

The hurricane has reportedly killed at least 22 people as it ripped through Caribbean.

Eilis said there is "absolute panic" around Miami as people await the storm which is said to be one of the strongest in the last decade. She added that there are lines for miles at petrol stations as people try to stay safe.

Millions are being told to evacuate Miami as the hurricane, classed as a category five (the highest ranking possible), when it hit Cuba this morning, heads their way.

When Aengus asked Eilis whether she thought about evacuating she said she thought about it, but thinks she is safe in the home she bought a year ago, with all the preparations put in place. "I hope we're safe. We've made the preparations."