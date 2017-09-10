Largest Kildare primary school classes revealed

A school in Celbridge had the largest average primary mainstream school class size in the county last year.

Scoil Mochua, Aghards, had class size with an average of 30.8 pupils according to analysis by the Leinster Leader.

Aghards was the second largest primary school in the county and had the 18th largest average class size in the State.

Figures supplied by the Department of Education and Skills show that Aghards had 715 pupils in its 24 classes and 76% of its pupils were taught in classes with thirty pupils or more.

The previous year, 2015-16, Aghards had 698 pupils and just under 52% were taught in classes with thirty or more pupils in them.

The school with the highest average that year (2015-16) was Scoil Ui Fhiaich, Maynooth, with 30.54.

After Scoil Mochua came St Colmcille’s in Moone, Athy, which had 145 pupils in five classes and an average of 30.3 per class.

Then came St Laurence’s, Sallins (30.2), St Brigid’s, Ballysax, The Curragh (30) and Scoil Ui Fhiaich, Maynooth on 29.3.

The school with the lowest average class size is Ballyroe Central in Athy (14.5). It has 27 pupils in two classes.

The figures show that the primary school with the most pupils is St Brigid’s in Kildare town.

It had 991 in 37 classes but its average size was 26.7 and just 13% of its pupils were taught in classes with 30 or more pupils in them.

St Laurence’s in Sallins was the third largest school in the county with 708 pupils in 24 classes.

It was followed by Scoil Brid at Oldtown, Naas, which had 665 pupils in 24 classes and an average of 27 per class.

Just 5% of the pupils there were taught in classes with 30 plus pupils.

When we looked at the list on the latter basis, the Monasterevin Convent school at Drogheda Street had 61% of its students taught in classes with 30 plus pupils.

It had 360 pupils in 13 classes with average class size of 28.4.

Past surveys by the Leader have show that class size was linked to population growth, as measured by Census figures.

In 2015-16, just two primary schools in Kildare passed the 30 pupil average mark.

Last year four moved into this category.

The average class size for the State’s 3,000-odd schools was 25.6% with around 22% of all taught in classrooms with thirty or more pupils.