Naas' De Burgh lands could open to the public in a year

Gardens at the De Burgh estate off Sallins Road in Naas could be open to the public a year from now.

However, Naas councillor Seamie Moore believes that initially the lands may be open for specific days, rather than on a permanent basis.

A total of 21 acres of land was due to be handed over to the public, but it is not clear if this will be total amount of land available, or if it will be a public amenity of a lesser amount of 15 acres.

Part of the estate, including a residence, are in private ownership.

When the project was initiated some years ago, Kildare County Council indicated that 21 acres may come into public ownership but more recent references to the land related to 15 acres.

Cllr Seamie Moore has described the site as the “St. Stephen’s Green of Naas” and said Kildare County Council is determined to open the site to the public.

“In a year’s time, it could be open for certain periods but it will take a quite a lot of money to make it safe for people to use. People have to be able to walk through safely and while the pond is an attractive feature of the estate along with the waterfall, these will have to be made safe for children,” Cllr Moore told the Leader.

He said no money is available for this work right now but development levies and money may be available from and EU fund (URBACT), which was set up to promote sustainable projects in urban areas.