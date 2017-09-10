Naas gets set for town charity run later this month

The fourth annual Naas town 10km run in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s foundation takes place on Sunday, September 24. The event has raised over €14,500 for the foundation over the last three years.

Organiser Brendan Loughlin of Brendan’s Running Club in Naas said the event is growing in popularity every year and it has a prize fund of €1,000.

“We have added a 5km fun run to the event which will see adults and children completing a family orientated route around Naas,” added Brendan. The event is being sponsored by Kerry Group, Naas Credit Union, Centra Hazelmere and The Elms in Punchestown.

It starts at 2pm in Naas GAA and registration is open on www.popupraces.ie/naas-town–10k-2017.