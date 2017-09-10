Plans for new park in Naas are almost ready

Formal applications to proceed with the project to convert the former landfill site at Kerdiffstown, Naas, into a public park are

expected to be made imminently.

Kildare County Council must get planning approval from An Bord Pleanala as well as a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency before any work can start. An Bord Pleanala now has the documentation it needs, according to KCC official Joe Boland.

The compulsory purchase procedure, which will allow KCC to buy the land is almost concluded. Public notices detailing a host of landowners have been published in the local and national media, along with the size of the individual parcels of land KCC proposes to buy.

Some of the land is owned by KCC itself, and some other parcels are owned by companies which were associated with the management of the landfill when it was open.

It is hoped that construction work will start in mid-2019 and the construction period has been estimated at six years.

It is a major civil engineering project which will cost in the region of €30 to €40m. Some 3.1 million cubic metres of waste was dumped at the site, before a series of internal fires ignited there in February 2011. There were fears that the fires would cause pollution but this never materialised.

A major clean up project — including the drilling of some 200 bore holes to assess the potential for pollution — was undertaken on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency.

A substantial amount of liquid leachate found at the site has been safely removed.