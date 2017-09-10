Free mental health education in Clane

GROW, the community mental health organisation, is holding a free community education programme in Clane starting next Wednesday, September 13.

The five-week programme, entitled ‘Understanding and Minding Your Mental Health’, is being organised by John Farren, Health and Wellbeing Development Co-ordinator with GROW in Ireland, the Community Mental Health Movement. It gets underway at 7.15pm on Wednesday, September 13 in the Clane Parish Centre which is on Main Street, Clane.

The free programme is open to all over the age of 18 and continues over the following five Wednesday nights, concluding on Wednesday, October 11.

Its aim is to promote community awareness, open up discussion around mental health and inform people about the supports which are available.

The topic next Wednesday is Understanding and Promoting Positive Mental Health and will be delivered by John Farren of GROW. The following week — Wednesday, September 20 — will focus on Stress Management and Coping Skills. This presentation will be given by Lorraine Jenkins, MIACP, psychotherapist.

The theme on Wednesday, September 27, is Dealing with Addiction and will be presented Claire Smart of Kildare Youth Services. Wednesday, October 4 will centre on Suicide Awareness and Prevention and will be delivered by David John Gray, Suicide Resource Officer with the HSE.

The final night will be on The Happiness Ratings, a presentation to be given by Patricia Allen, psychologist and counsellor.

John highlighted the importance of the Community Education Programme.

“We live in a time when a lot of people are experiencing difficulties, financial, emotional, physical and psychological. GROW hopes that this five week programme will provide information around how to mind your mental health in challenging times.”