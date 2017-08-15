Host of stars to line out in Newbridge tonight for Hurling for Cancer

A ‘who’s who’ of the Irish sporting world will line out in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, tonight, Tuesday, August 15, for the annual ‘Hurling for Cancer’ fundraising match.

Throw-in with boxer Bernard Dunne is at 6.30pm and tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are available on the gate.

For the sixth year in a row, racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and Gold Cup winner and two-time National Hunt Champion jockey Davy Russell will bring household names in GAA and horse racing together as they aim to raise €100,000 for the Society’s research. Over the last five years €540,000 has been raised through the event.

Kilkenny’s Brian Cody will be seeking to secure victory for Davy Russell’s side with former Ireland soccer star Niall Quinn lining out alongside Wexford hurlers Lee Chin and Conor McDonald, former Offaly senior hurler Brian Whelahan and national hunt jockeys Ian McCarthy and Mikey Fogarty. Together the team have racked up 22 All Ireland medals and 16 All Stars.

Jim Bolger’s side, managed by Liam Griffin and assisted by Davy Fitzgerald, have an impressive total of 41 All Ireland medals and 50 All Stars. The side includes Irish international footballer Stephen Hunt, Kilkenny senior hurler Richie Hogan, former Tyrone footballer Peter Canavan, former Wexford camogie player Ursula Jacob and pundit Joe Brolly. Other familiar faces will be former Olympic gold medallist Ronnie Delaney who will umpire, RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan as lineswoman, and commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh.