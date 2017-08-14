Car sharing scheme could be on the way to Naas

The possibility of launching a car sharing scheme in Naas is being examined by by Kildare County Council.

Mayor Rob Power said that professional car sharing schemes are in place in Dublin and Cork and he wants a pilot scheme launched in Naas. Cllr Power said a scheme would have “environmental and traffic management benefits”.

He wants KCC to take steps to work with suitable operators with a view to introducing a pilot scheme in the Naas area.

KCC said it is to have preliminary discussons with a car sharing company — with a view to identifying appropriate parking locations in the Naas area.