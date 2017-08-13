Naas residents fear child could be knocked down at estate entrance

Residents of a housing estate in the Craddockstown area of Naas fear a child may be knocked down by a car unless a safety feature is installed at the entrance.

Those concerned live at Craddockstown Court, a 10 house developoemnt. The entrance to their homes is close to a busy road which links the junction near the church at Ballycane and the roundabout at the Ballymore Road junction. It's part of the ring road connecting Blessington Road with Newbridge Road.

“The ring road was built shortly after the estate was completed and the residents soon realised that traffic had increased considerably. I've two young boys and I'm living in fear of what might thappen if they run out on to the road,” said resident Victoria Harding.

Ms Harding acknowledged that there are anti speed ramps on the road but some motorists do not slow down enough.

She says there are some 13 children living in the area immediately affected.

“All the families are in fear of their children running out and getting knocked down. Already my dog has been knocked down.”

Ms Harding said that another developer building houses in the area has offered to erect a gate as a gesture of goodwill but this developer does not have to and “we can't afford to wait another two years for this to be done. What we need is some kind of a gate or a barrier.”

She also said that planned new housing developments in the area will lead to more traffic on the road.

In the meantime the residents have planted a hedge but the gap to the main road is still there.

Both Fianna Fail TD James Lawless and former Fine Gael TD Tony Lawlor have contacted Kildare County Council seeking a solution.

However the estate was not developed by KCC, nor has it yet been taken in charge by the council. Dep. Lawless has suggested that KCC do the work on the basis that the any structure would be on public land.