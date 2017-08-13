Extra opening hours for Croí Laighean Credit Union

Croí Laighean Credit Union, the member owned financial co-operative, has said that due to increased demand, the opening hours at the Clane branch will be extended.

The Clane branch will now open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week, from 9am to 4 pm.

In a statement, Paul Kennedy, CEO of Croí Laighean Credit Union said members value face-to-face contact with staff and longer opening hours in our Clane branch offer a more flexible, convenient service to members.”

Mr Kennedy said the Clane branch has experienced a significant increase in membership and lending since the launch of Croí Laighean in February this year. “Although many members now avail of mobile and online services, it is very important to us that we meet members regularly and offer a personal service, unlike many financial institutions in the area.”

The CU is now is offering a free €10 school voucher to all new members who are enrolled in school for the coming academic year. This voucher may be redeemed against school supplies with your local school. For further information, please call ior see www.clcu.ie.

Speaking at the meeting organised by Clane Community Council on July 26, aimed at the business community, another of the credit union’s key officers, Peter O’Neill, said the credit union was very very keen to get business in Clane and set up new services, which may not carry fees.

It was also interested in providing services to small business.