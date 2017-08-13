No funds to upgrade council housing heating systems in Kildare

The members of the Athy Municipal District were informed last Monday, July 24 that there is no funds available to upgrade heating systems in developments at Millview, Ballitore and Moatview, Kilmead.

The July monthly meeting heard that the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Governmnet has indicated that there is no budget available for the upgrades.

Members were told that in the absence of funding from central government, they may wish to consider setting aside funds through the revenue budget 2018 or local property tax in order to carry out the upgrade works.

It is estimated that the works will cost around €5,500 per house.

Meanwhile the council is still awaiting confirmation that their offer for purchase of a number of vacant units at Corran Ard has been accepted and that the sale is proceeding.

Members were also updated in relation to two promised bus shelters in Castledermot and Barrow Quay, Athy.

They were informed that the NTA has taken over the responsibility of bus shelters and a contractor, JC Decaux has been appointed to examine and assess the proposed bus stop locations.

Members heard that when the assessment is complete the council will have an exact timescale for their completion.