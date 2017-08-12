Athy housing estates taking in charge delayed

A number of estates to be taken in charge by the council have been delayed.

Members of Athy Municipal District heard at last month’s meeting that the taking in charge process for Castleraven has commenced but has been delayed because of the status of a sewerage pipe serving the estate has not yet been verified.

The members were told that the council’s building and control staff will make enquiries with Irish Water to confirm the status of the sewerage pipe in order to progress matters.

Meanwhile the council met with the developer of Branswood estate in 2016 and requested details of the services of the estate to facilitate the taking in charge process.

However members were informed that the council is still waiting on this information.

As a result the developer will remain responsible for all aspects of maintenance until the process has been finalised.

The meeting also heard that all funds from the 2016 national taking in charge iniative scheme have now been drawn down and spent and all works have been completed on site in the Corran Ard Estate.

The next stage is to engage with Irish Water in relation to the taking in charge of the develpoment.

When approval from Irish Water has been received the council will include Corran Ard in the next batch of estates to be taken in charge later this year.

Meanwhile members were also given an update on the site beside Abbeyfield in Ballitore which is currently in receivership.

The lands are to be transferred to the council on foot of an agreement but this transfer has not yet been completed. The council has been in contact with the receiver who is aware that the transfer of the land remains outstanding. Members were told it is not possible for the council to progress any plans for the site in the absence of the land transfer completion.