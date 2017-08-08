Kildare mother had to flee home from violent, drug-taking son

A couple have been granted a Protection Order against their drug taking son after his mother had to flee her family home.

The couple appeared at the in camera family law session at Naas District Court on Thursday last, August 3.

The man’s father said his son was on illegal drugs. The 31-year-old son had been living at the family home.

The previous weekend, July 29 to 30, he had become “very violent.”

The father said he kicked in a bedroom door and caused other damage and his wife had to leave the house.

Judge Miriam Walsh was told that the Gardai were called and that the son did a good bit of damage.

The man’s wife told the judge that her son’s behaviour had got worse over time even though he had been in rehabilitation for his addiction. The judge granted the order and adjourned the matter until September 12 next.