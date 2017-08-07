Naas employees honoured by Queally

A number of employees of companies operated by the Naas-based Queally Group have been honoured for their achievements in the workplace.

Employees Myles McEntee, Mella Quinn, Tadgh Collins, Gina Brady and Paul Jacques completed the company's Group Management Development Programme themed “Growing Great Leaders.”

The programme was established for individuals who have been identified as “emerging leaders” within the company.

It comes with a major national level qualification and aims to help them reach their full potential, challenge them look afresh at the business environment and provide opportunities for them to ”make a positive impact” in their day-to-day role.