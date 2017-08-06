Kildare town's Sensational Kids getting set for magical fairy fundraiser

Sensational Kids are once again hosting their annual Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival at Rathwood garden centre on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

The Kildare town-based charity hopes to raise €30,000 from the two-day event in order to raise funds to provide services for children with special needs, including autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, Down Syndrome and mental health difficulties.

According to the organiser, the Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival combines the magic of Sensational Kids, the facilities of Rathwood which is located in Tullow, and talented staff.

Fairies and elves of all ages can enjoy activities such as decorating a wooden fairy house which can be taken home. This will be followed by a train ride through the Enchanted Forest and a stop off for some fun and games in the fairy barn.

There will also be time to enjoy the Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival Area, where you can meet and greet lots of fairies and elves, including the tooth fairy and enjoy great carnival games, face painting, entertainers, characters in amazing costumes.

There will be an onsite maze, the deer park and Rathwood woodland walk, complete with fairy door trail, dodie tree, wishing seat, worry tree and lots more. The woodland walk is suitable for buggies and walkers of all ages and abilities. The walk to the lake is wheelchair accessible.

There will be dedicated times for children with special needs at 9am and 9.30am each day, so that it will be quieter and less busy.