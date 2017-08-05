Clane cancer support group buys and refurbishes village building

The Little Way cancer support charity has now bought a premises in the centre of Clane.

The well-known group has been renting a house on the Kilcock road for some 14 years.

Some time ago the volunteer board of directors, who run the registered charity, decided that they would be better off putting the €10,000 a year rent they have been paying to a more permanent use.

Evelyn McKee said that, before she passed away, their late former director, Cathy Carr, told the group: “Get roots.” Inspired by those words ,they ventured into the property market with some trepidation and secured two side by side premises at The Village Centre, a short walk away from their current rented property.

Recently, Celine Daffy, the group’s administrator, and Ms McKee told the Leader that it was hoped the new premises, now being refurbished, will be ready for use by September.

The group has been saving for this particular day but needs another €70,000. “We would not be where we are but for the generosity of the people of Kildare,” said Evelyn.

The plan to increase services, possibly bringing in courses on nutrition, wellbeing and holistic healing.

They also hope to increase opening hours, currently 10.30am to 1.30pm, to 10.30-4pm. The new premises will have five rooms, including three upstairs rooms and tea and kitchen facilities.

There will be sufficient space for lectures.

You can donate to the Little Way fund at www.idonate.ie/renovationcampaign.