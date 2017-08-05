Johnny Murtagh gunning to run a personal best at Kildare's Jog for Jockeys

Former multiple Group 1 winning jockey-turned-racehorse trainer, Johnny Murtagh together with his family and staff at Fox Covert Stables are all set to take part in Jog for Jockeys 5km and 10km races on Sunday, August 27.

This year, the race will take place at Naas Racecourse and all monies raised will be donated to the Irish Injured Jockeys.

These one of a kind 5km and 10km routes allows participants to walk, jog or run on the unique setting of Naas’ racetrack.

Johnny Murtagh said: “The Jog for Jockeys is a very special race, allowing runners and racing fans access to Naas Racecourse to run with lots of jockeys and trainers. My family and I take part in it every year and we have great fun. By their nature, jockeys and trainers are very competitive, so serious bragging rights are at stake for this year’s races. I ran a lot as a jockey for fitness and weight management and I’m back in full-time training to achieve a PB in the 5km race.”

Johnny continued: “The Injured Jockeys is such an important charity which supports our jockeys while they are out of action so I hope to see lots of runners, joggers and walkers at Naas Racecourse on Sunday August 27.”

Online advance entry costs €20. All runners who pre-register online will receive a race t-shirt and will be provided with timing chips to record accurate race times. Entry on the day will be €25, while a team of five is €100, with the three best times to count. All children can take part free of charge but there is a €10 fee for children who would like a T-shirt and a timing chip.

There is also a prize for the winning ‘equine team’ – a team comprising racing yards, vets or any equine-related business across Ireland. Irish Injured Jockeys are delighted that K-Leisure are sponsoring the Jog for Jockeys T-shirts and the race warm-up with current Irish national elite 57kg boxing champion Dervla Duffy.

Registration is now open at www.jogforjockeys.ie.