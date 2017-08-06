Property: Naas residence on 2/3 acre asks €495,000

Killineer is an absolutely beautiful family residence extending to 162m sq on a stunning site of a two thirds of an acre approximately.

It is located minutes from Naas town, in one of the most sought after residential areas of the county.

The property is superbly presented, set back from the road and accessed through a tree-lined avenue, offering privacy and countryside living at its best.

This wonderful property is situated on a most private and mature site and has been finished to the highest energy efficient standards with zoned heating and part underfloor heating and solar panels in place.

Located just under a five-minute drive from Main Street Naas and a short distance from the N7/M7 this property is a real find in today’s market and must be seen to be totally appreciated.

Accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, den/office, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom, three bedrooms (main en-suite) and family bathroom.

The asking price €495,000. BER C1. BER No. 104886486.

The home extends to 162m2.

Appointments can be made to view with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, Phone 045 866466.