Teen girl (14) beating neighbour's child, mother tells Kildare court

A young teenager has been sent to Oberstown House for assessment after a row between her and her mother spilled out in a courtroom.

The juvenile, who is 14 and cannot be named for legal reasons, and her mother appeared be Judge Desmond Zaidan last Thursday, July 27.

The girl is charged with stealing some clothing from a sports shop as well as assault and criminal damage.

Her mother interrupted court proceedings to say that she was afraid of what her daughter was going to do next.

“She’s beating the neighbour’s child,” she said.

She assured the court that she “loved her little girl” but she didn’t know what to do with her.

She said that her daughter had threatened to go home after the court sitting and break all the windows in the house.

For her part, the daughter accused her mother of lying and that her mother was a child abuser who had hit her.

Somewhat exasperated, Judge Zaidan turned to Probation Officer Dermot Lavin: “This family needs help”.

“Yes, Judge,” Mr Lavin replied.

Mr Lavin withdrew from the court to make a phone call and when he returned he informed the judge that there was a spot in Oberstown House where the girl will be assessed.

The case was adjourned to August 3.