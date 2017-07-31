Newbridge service station planning permission refused

Planning permission has been refused for a new service station in Newbridge.

Thomas Patrick Leeson applied last October for a proposed development at Piercetown, Station Road, in Newbridge.

Permission was applied for a two-storey commercial development consisting of a petrol service station at ground floor level, comprising retail shop, toilets and stores, delicatessen with seating, forecourt area, canopy, pump islands, signage, service area, car wash area, ATM, underground storage tanks, refuse storage and associated site development works.

There was also a proposal for a drive-through takeaway at ground floor level, with kitchen, toilets, stores, seating and signage / order boxes.

The proposed development also incorporated two office units, medical units at the first floor level, with kitchens, toilets, stores, signage and seating.

The proposal also incorporated car parking, boundary treatments, a new site entrance/exit and landscaping.

Kildare County Council had previously sought further information on the application in connection with its zoning.

However, the Council decided to refuse planning permission for the service station development at the end of last month.