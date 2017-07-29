Fall in prices of Clane houses

A third of residential properties sold in Clane in the first half of this year sold for €225,000 or less, a Leader analysis of the official Property Price Register executed sales has shown.

With reports of house prices showing rapid rises in Dublin and other places, it is worth noting sales prices in Clane itself.

While prices have risen in some respects, a look at the forty properties sold and the thirty six sold in the same period in 2016, the average price fell almost 8% from €302,744 in 2016 to €278,711 this year.

But this year’s average was 17% higher than that for the first half of 2015, €238,443.

The median price (the middle point between the highest and lowest) between January 1 and June 30 this year was €271,515, a 9.4% drop on the 2016 figure (€299,780).

The lowest priced house this year was an apartment at €118,750 and the highest was for a property at College road, which was sold in February for €570,000.

The average price of the top five selling prices was €514,300, a 15% fall on 2016.

There were twelve sold at Aughamore on the Kilcock road for prices ranging from €367,400 to €268,031.

The average price of those properties in the bottom third of the list in H1 2017 was €167,692, up 11% on the €150,667 average for the equivalent lowest third in 2016.

Overall in H1 2017, €11.14m was spent on houses in Clane, compared to €10.8m in 2016.