Clane primary pupil stars in new short film

The screening of a new short film in which a young Kildare girl plays a lead role took place place in Dublin last Saturday.

Eight year old Isabel Connolly from Clane landed a role in the new short Irish film which was shot in a mill at Belmont, Offaly.

Isabel, who featured in an Expressway advert running across radio and television and other media and also in a Dublin Airport advertisement, spent around three days on set during the filming of A Timely Gift.

This is about a troubled artist struggling to come to terms with the loss of her identity who receives a mysterious gift from her late grandfather.

Last Saturday, cast, crew, friends and others gather ed for a showing in Brooks Hotel in Dublin.

Isabel (7), who lives with her sister, Ruby (5), and parents, Mandy and Peter on Kilcock road, Clane, is a pupil at Scoil Bhride.

Her mother, Mandy, has accompanied Isabel on her film travels,and helped out on the set.

Mandy told the Leader last week that it was planned to run the film on the film festival circuit.

Of Isabel’s participation, Mandy said: “She absolutely loved it.”

Mandy said the team was very mindful of Isobel’s age.

For director Paireac Keane, from Tullamore, the 22-minutes film is his first.

He had high praise for Isabel.

“It is my first film. I’m in the same boat as Isabel but I am not quite as cute.

“She was brilliant. She’s going to be a future star, I’ve no doubt.

“She is easy to work with,” he said.