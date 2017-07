Kildare Big C Choir, pictured left, recently presented €5,200 to the Jack & Jill Foundation, with the amount equalling 325 nursing hours.

“We had a very successful concert in Tougher’s in May," said Sabina Reddy. "The event was compered by Liam Kett, KFM. Many thanks to Liam. St Brigid's Hospice also received €3,500 which was a total to the hospice of €8,500 raised by the Choir since May 2016.”

All monies raised go completely towards patient services.