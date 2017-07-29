A new way to 'Discover Celbridge' launched

A new website aimed at attracting tourists to Celbridge was launched recently.

Tourism expert Eoghan Corry officially launched the website www.discovercelbridge.com.

The event at the Slip Hall, Castletown, which was attended by recently elected Mayor of Kildare, Martin Miley, marks progress on one of several objectives in the Celbridge Heritage and Tourism Strategy launched earlier this year by the Integrated Services Programme (ISP) Celbridge Tourism and Heritage Forum.

The site was developed by Webstop, in conjunction with the forum.

The ISP Celbridge Tourism and Heritage forum is made up of members of the Celbridge Tidy Towns, Celbridge Community Council, Celbridge Guided Tours, Celbridge Historical Society, Celbridge Business Association, Castletown Foundation and Christ Church Celbridge.

Susan Bookle, Director of the Kildare ISP, said research in Celbridge identified tourism as an area in the town that was underdeveloped.