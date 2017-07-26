Safer pedestrian crossing needed in Athgarvan

Fianna Fáil Cllr Suzanne Doyle has called on Kildare County Council to modify the traffic lights at Athgarvan crossroads.

Cllr Doyle says a comprehensive pedestrian crossroad at the junction is needed.

At last Wednesday’s (July 19) Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Cllr Doyle told the council it is a “simple measure”, and that it was a little ironic to put in traffic lights, but nothing for pedestrians.

Ind Cllr Joanne Pender said there is a volume accessing and using the craossroads, and that she would “like to see action to make it safer.”

Kildare County Council representative said no costing has been estimated yet, but the issue has been referred to the TAAG (Technical Assessment and Advisory Group) and a report will issue to the members following completion of the assessment.