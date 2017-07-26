WATCH: Check out what it takes to be a member of the Army Ranger Wing based in the Curragh

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

Ever wanted to know what it would be like to be a member of the Army Ranger Wing?

The Irish Defence Forces have uploaded a video showing the work of the Army Ranger Wing, based in the Curragh Camp.

The Army Ranger Wing is a special operations force in the military.

A branch of the Irish Army, it also selects personnel from the Naval Service and Air Corps.

