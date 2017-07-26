Kildare Farm Safety Event taking place in Kilcullen Mart today

In conjunction with Farm Safety week this week, a Farm Safety Event is being held this Wednesday, July 26, at Kilcullen Mart, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

The event is being hosted by Kildare/West Wicklow IFA, in conjunction with An Garda Síochána, the Fire Service and Lift Hire Ireland.

This is an outdoor event and will have a full display of various types of agricultural machinery/vehicles, and will outline requirements to comply with current legislation, safety hazards of working with machinery and also safety hazards if working at dangerous heights.

The Health and Safety Authority will highlight all aspects of farm safety.

IFA Farm Family will discuss farm safety awareness.